Listi’s double leads Reading to 7-6 win over Richmond

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Austin Listi hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 7-6 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday.

The double by Listi scored Cornelius Randolph, Arquimedes Gamboa, and Mickey Moniak to give the Fightin Phils a 5-4 lead.

The Fightin Phils extended their lead in the sixth when Jose Gomez scored on a passed ball and Grenny Cumana scored on a double.

Richmond saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jalen Miller hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to cut the Reading lead to 7-6.

Starter Jose Taveras (2-0) got the win while Raffi Vizcaino (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Reading improved to 8-3 against Richmond this season.