Dedelow’s homer leads Winston-Salem to 5-4 win over Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 5-4 win over the Carolina Mudcats in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Dedelow scored Jameson Fisher and Zach Remillard to give the Dash a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Carolina scored on a double by Mario Feliciano that brought home Tristen Lutz. In the following at-bat, Zach Clark hit an RBI single, driving in Feliciano to cut the Winston-Salem lead to 5-4.

Jose Nin (2-1) got the win in relief while Carolina starter Braden Webb (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Mudcats, Feliciano doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

The teams split the doubleheader after Carolina won the first game 6-3.