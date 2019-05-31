Melville, Hilliard lead Albuquerque to 9-2 win over Reno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Sam Hilliard hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Tim Melville allowed just four hits over six innings as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Reno Aces 9-2 on Friday.

Melville (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.

Albuquerque took the lead in the first when Hilliard hit a two-run home run and Brian Mundell hit an RBI double.

The Isotopes later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the second.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anthony Vasquez (3-3) went five innings, allowing eight runs and 12 hits while striking out three in the Pacific Coast League game.