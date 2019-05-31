Harris has 4 hits, leads Rome to 6-1 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Trey Harris, Henry Quintero, Hagen Owenby and Andrew Moritz recorded three hits each, as Rome beat the Hagerstown Suns 6-1 on Friday.

Harris singled four times, driving home two runs. Quintero doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Hagerstown cut the deficit to 2-1 in the first after Jacob Rhinesmith hit an RBI single, driving in Gilbert Lara.

The Braves added to their lead in the third inning when Harris hit an RBI single and then scored on a passed ball.

Rome right-hander Jose Olague (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.