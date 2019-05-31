Scherff leads Greenville to 3-2 win over Delmarva

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Alex Scherff allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Greenville Drive over the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 3-2 win on Friday.

Scherff (1-4) allowed one run while striking out three and walking two to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Delmarva tied it up when Seamus Curran hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Will Robertson.

The Drive went out in front in the sixth inning when Jordan Wren hit an RBI single and Brandon Howlett hit a sacrifice fly.

The Shorebirds saw their comeback attempt come up short after Doran Turchin hit an RBI single, driving in Alexis Torres in the eighth inning to cut the Greenville lead to 3-2.

Nick Vespi (3-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked three.