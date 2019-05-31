Cheers! You can now buy alcohol at on-campus SEC football games. Here’s why.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during a news conference, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. Georgia and Alabama will play Saturday in the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game. AP

Frustrated you can’t purchase alcohol at an SEC stadium during the college football season, relying on either pregame tailgates or sneaking stuff into the stadiums at the risk of getting caught by security?

Well, those days are numbered.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the stadium-wide ban on alcohol sales for its member schools is over.

Effective Aug. 1, just in time for the 2019 college football season, SEC schools can sell alcohol to adults, ages 21 or older, at their stadiums.

According to The Athletic, Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said Friday “he would still need to have conversations with others on campus before he could say if alcohol would be sold in the Swamp.”

Only USF, Miami and Florida Atlantic previously allowed alcohol sold at games among Florida’s FBS programs, according to the Des-Moines Register. However, USF and UM play their games off campus. FAU was the only in-state FBS program to sell alcohol at an on-campus stadium.

The SEC’s announcement Friday concluded the conference’s week-long stay in Destin, Florida for the annual spring meetings.

The NCAA lifted its ban on selling alcohol at championship events last year, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.