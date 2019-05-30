Mills, Garcia carry Iowa to 7-0 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Robel Garcia homered and had three hits, and Alec Mills allowed just two hits over six innings as the Iowa Cubs topped the Round Rock Express 7-0 on Thursday.

Mills (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

Up 1-0 in the third, Iowa extended its lead when Ian Happ hit a solo home run and Mark Zagunis hit a two-run double.

The Cubs later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Taylor Davis hit an RBI single, while Garcia hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Cionel Perez (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Express were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.