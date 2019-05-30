Niese and Bautista shut out El Paso, Tacoma wins 4-0

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Jonathon Niese and Gerson Bautista combined for a shutout as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Niese (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing five hits over five scoreless innings. Cal Quantrill (4-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

In the top of the fourth, Tacoma grabbed the lead on a single by Kristopher Negron that scored Tim Lopes. The Rainiers then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Lopes and Austin Nola both drove in a run, while Nola hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Lopes doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Chihuahuas were blanked for the second time this season, while the Rainiers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.