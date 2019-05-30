Higa of Japan shoots 65, lowest debut US Women’s Open round

Mamiko Higa of Japan, hits out of the bunker for a birdie on the 9th green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. AP Photo

Japan's Mamiko Higa shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 for the lowest round in a U.S. Women's Open debut Thursday and took a one-shot lead over American amateur Gina Kim and Germany's Esther Henseleit.

Kim, a sophomore on Duke's golf team, holed out for eagle from a fairway bunker on her next-to-last hole, the eighth at the Country Club of Charleston, then had a two-putt birdie to close her round of 66.

The 25-year-old Higa tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Women's Open history. Helen Alfredsson holds the record with a 63 in the opening round in 1994.

Celine Boutier of France shot 67.