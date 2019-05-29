Raquet, Corredor carry Potomac to 8-0 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Aldrem Corredor homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Nick Raquet allowed just three hits over five innings as the Potomac Nationals beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-0 on Wednesday.

Raquet (3-5) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Potomac added to its lead when David Masters hit an RBI single and Jakson Reetz drew a bases-loaded walk.

Potomac later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run seventh.

Alex Lange (1-8) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

The Pelicans were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.