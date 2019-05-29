Basabe’s single leads Visalia to 6-4 win over Inland Empire

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 6-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday.

The single by Basabe started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Visalia took the lead when Camden Duzenack hit an RBI single and then added to it when Jancarlos Cintron hit an RBI single.

Mack Lemieux (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nate Bertness (2-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the 66ers, Jo Adell homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Visalia remains undefeated against Inland Empire this season at 5-0.