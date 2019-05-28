Los Angeles takes 4-game win streak into game against New York

New York Mets (26-27, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-18, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (3-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Dodgers: Rich Hill (1-1, 2.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 20-6 in home games. Los Angeles ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .383.

The Mets are 11-18 in road games. New York is slugging .411 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .593. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-5. Clayton Kershaw earned his fifth victory and Kike Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Bashlor took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 32 extra base hits and is batting .383. Max Muncy is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Alonso leads the Mets with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .593. Adeiny Hechavarria is 7-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mets: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (left groin strain).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck stiffness), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).