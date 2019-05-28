No. 1 Naomi Osaka finally starts her French Open on Day 3

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Japan's Naomi Osaka returns a shot against Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. AP Photo

Naomi Osaka's bid for a third consecutive Grand Slam title finally gets started on Day 3 of the French Open.

The No. 1-seeded Osaka never has been past the third round in three previous appearances at Roland Garros.

She carries a 14-match winning streak at majors into Tuesday.

The Japanese star plays 90th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the second match on the Court Philippe Chatrier.

Osaka won the U.S. Open last September and then the Australian Open in January.

Also in first-round action are 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro and No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev.

A quarterfinalist last year in Paris, Zverev plays John Millman in the first match on Chatrier.

Del Potro plays Nicolas Jarry on Court Suzanne Lenglen.