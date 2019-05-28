Bellinger homers, nails 2 runners as Dodgers top Mets 9-5

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, follows through on a solo home run against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Cody Bellinger hit his 19th homer and threw out two runners from right field, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-5 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night.

Chris Taylor and pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers, who have won 10 of 12. Kenley Jansen pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his 15th save.

In a marquee pitching matchup between Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw, the teams combined for 14 runs and 32 hits. Kershaw (5-0) allowed three runs and 10 hits over six innings.

J.D. Davis and Adeiny Hechavarria each hit a two-run homer for the Mets, who were coming off a 6-1 homestand. They had three runners thrown out on the bases, including two at home plate.

Bellinger had a solo shot off deGrom in the third to put the Dodgers up 2-1, but his defensive plays made an even bigger impact. The Mets got four of their first five hitters on base but took themselves out of a big first inning when Michael Conforto was cut down at home on a great throw from Bellinger while trying to score from second on Todd Frazier's single.

In the eighth, Bellinger threw out Carlos Gomez at third after he tagged up on Davis' fly ball. Hechavarria homered earlier in the inning to get the Mets to 8-5.

Los Angeles trailed 3-2 going into the sixth before scoring six runs. Taylor tied it with a solo shot off Tyler Bashlor (0-2), and Hernandez gave the Dodgers the lead with a three-run drive to right-center off Daniel Zamora.

Amed Rosario led off the game with a bloop double to right field and scored on Pete Alonso's one-out single.

Joc Pederson began the Dodgers first with the first of his three straight singles and tied the game when he came in on Corey Seager's grounder. The run originally didn't count because Seager was ruled out at first to complete a double play, but the call was overturned after a replay review.

After Bellinger's home run, Davis put the Mets back on top 3-2 in the fifth with a two-run drive off Kershaw.

ANOTHER OUTFIELD GEM

Bellinger wasn't the only Dodgers outfielder to make a big defensive play. In the fifth, Tomas Nido was on first when Rosario doubled to left-center. Nido tried to score when the ball went to the wall, but Pederson made a strong throw to Seager, and the shortstop relayed home to catcher Russell Martin for the out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 2B Robinson Cano (quad) is on the road trip and doing some baseball activities. ... LF-INF Jeff McNeil (hamstring) and OF Brandon Nimmo (neck) are back in New York working with the training staff.

Dodgers: C Austin Barnes (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Will Smith was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (3-3, 3.63 ERA) is still searching for his first win this month. He is 0-2 with a 3.52 ERA in three May starts.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 2.67) is 2-0 in five starts against the Mets since joining Los Angeles in 2016.