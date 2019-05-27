Sports
Manasa, Martin lift Greensboro over Hickory 8-2
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Alex Manasa hurled seven scoreless innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Hickory Crawdads 8-2 on Monday.
Manasa (6-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing six hits.
Greensboro went up 3-0 in the third after Ji-Hwan Bae scored on an error and Fabricio Macias scored on a groundout.
The Grasshoppers later added a run in the fourth and four in the ninth. In the fourth, Brett Kinneman hit an RBI double, while Martin hit a three-run home run in the ninth.
Ronny Henriquez (0-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked two.
Despite the loss, Hickory is 5-1 against Greensboro this season.
