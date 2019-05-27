After Pérez’s shoe delay, León and Boston sock it to Indians

Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon, right, points as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. AP Photo

Sandy León hit a three-run homer off Oliver Pérez after the Indians reliever caused an odd stoppage asking for new footwear, J.D. Martinez homered twice and the Boston Red Sox beat Cleveland 12-5 Monday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added two RBI doubles, and Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox, who have won 18 of 26.

Boston held a moment of silence and showed highlights of former player Bill Buckner, who died Monday. He was 69.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia revealed before the game that he will take an indefinite leave in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he'll play again in the majors.

The Indians have lost seven of eight, and even the team's equipment is having a rough go of it.

Pérez put Fenway Park into a strange delay when he relieved during Boston's six-run fifth inning. The 37-year-old left-hander noticed something amiss with his spikes while warming up and signaled for a replacement pair, leaving him milling about the mound in his socks while a trainer fetched fresh Nike's from the clubhouse.

Boston socked it to him after that. Bradley hit one of his run-scoring doubles to make it 6-3, and León followed with his drive into the Green Monster seats.

Rafael Devers and Bogaerts had RBI doubles earlier in the inning against starter Jefry Rodríguez (1-5).

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley homered off former Oakland starter Trevor Cahill and the Athletics rolled to their 10th straight win.

Profar tied it with a two-run homer in the fourth against Cahill (2-5), and Phegley gave the A's the lead for good with a leadoff shot in the fifth. Stephen Piscotty added a two-run single that inning to help Oakland to its first 10-game winning streak since 2006, with a caveat.

Matt Chapman tacked on a solo shot in the seventh to give him home runs in three straight games. Robbie Grossman had two doubles and an RBI in support of Chris Bassitt (3-1), who allowed five runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

The A's then got four scoreless innings from five relievers. Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Albert Pujols hit his 642nd career homer, and Kole Calhoun and David Fletcher each had RBI doubles for the Angels, who have lost six of eight games.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — José Ureña pitched seven solid innings, Washington's bullpen blew another lead behind ace Max Scherzer and Miami beat the Nationals to avoid a four-game sweep.

After Scherzer went six innings and left leading 2-1, Tanner Rainey allowed the tying run in the seventh for the Nationals' 11th blown save, matching the Chicago Cubs for most in the majors. Kyle Barraclough (1-2) then allowed Miguel Rojas' go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth. Defensive miscues by first baseman Matt Adams and shortstop Trea Turner in those innings didn't help, and Washington fell to 2-10 in Scherzer's starts this season.

The Nationals loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but could not push the tying run across against the relief duo Nick Anderson and Adam Conley. Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 10th save, dropping Washington to 22-32.

Ureña (3-6) allowed two earned runs and four hits to improve to 5-2 against the Nationals, including an earlier win this season.

YANKEES 5, PADRES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sánchez homered, Manny Machado was booed and greeted with chants of "Over-rated!" in his first visit to New York since free agency and the Yankees beat San Diego for their eighth win in nine games.

Matt Strahm (2-4) struck out a career-high 10 in six innings but wasted a 2-0 lead in the Yankees' three-run second.

Machado was interested in playing for the Bronx Bombers after becoming a free agent last fall and dined with Yankees officials in December, but New York did not pursue him to play third base. Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year contract with the Padres in late February.

Short on starting pitching with Luis Severino, James Paxton and CC Sabathia on the injured list, New York used Chad Green as an opener for the third time, and he struck out the side in the first. David Hale (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits over the next four innings for his first win since 2015.

ASTROS 6, CUBS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole tied a season high with 12 strikeouts in six solid innings and Houston reached Cole Hamels early and held on for a win over Chicago.

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the first inning, but Cole (5-5) dominated after that, allowing two singles and striking out 10 over the next five innings.

Playing without injured stars Jose Altuve and George Springer, and Carlos Correa, who got a day off, the Astros cut the deficit to one in the second and scored five times off Hamels (4-1) in the third to take a 6-2 lead.

Jack Mayfield made his major league debut after playing more than 600 games in seven seasons in the minors. He hit a double in his first plate appearance in the second and got his first RBI on a groundout in Houston's big third.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3, 11 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — Raimel Tapia singled in the winning run in the 11th inning to give Colorado another dramatic victory.

It was Colorado's third walk-off win in four games. The Rockies won two of three over the weekend against Baltimore in their final at-bat.

Ian Desmond set up Tapia's clutch swing with a double that hit the top of the right-field fence and bounced into play. After a quick review to see if it was a homer, Desmond remained at second. On the next pitch from Matt Andriese (3-3), Tapia hit a grounder through the middle for his second career game-ending RBI.

Seunghwan Oh (2-1) earned the win with a 1-2-3 11th inning.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yonny Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Chirinos (6-1) made his 11th appearance and fifth start this season. Oliver Drake relieved to begin the sixth and gave up a leadoff single to Luke Maile. Five Rays relievers completed a four-hitter.

Austin Meadows homered and drove in three runs for the Rays, who remain two games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees despite going a season-high 13 games over .500.

Aaron Sanchez (4-4) gave up one run and six hits before leaving after the third inning because of a problem with the fingernail on his right middle finger.

PIRATES 8, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in Pittsburgh's four-run eighth inning, and the Pirates beat Cincinnati in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Reynolds' liner off David Hernandez (1-3) got into the gap in left-center and drove in Cole Tucker and Adam Frazier. Starling Marte followed with a shot to center for his sixth homer, lifting Pittsburgh to an 8-4 lead.

Josh Bell also went deep for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Crick (2-1) got four outs for the win.

Felipe Vázquez replaced Crick with the bases loaded in the eighth and struck out Nick Senzel, ending the inning. Vazquez then worked the ninth for his 14th save.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Renato Núñez and Jonathan Villar homered, and Baltimore benefited from several miscues by skidding Detroit.

In a matchup between two struggling teams, the Orioles prevailed because of the long ball and a throwing error by shortstop Ronny Rodriguez that produced two unearned runs. Núñez hit a two-run homer off Daniel Norris (2-3) and Villar added a solo shot against Victor Alcántara in the seventh, sending Baltimore to its third win in 14 games.

After Gabriel Ynoa pitched four innings for Baltimore, Dan Straily (2-4) allowed one run in four innings and Shawn Armstrong got three outs for his first save.