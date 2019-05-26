McGuire’s homer leads Buffalo to 6-2 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Reese McGuire hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 6-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday.

The home run by McGuire gave the Bisons a 3-2 lead.

The Bisons later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Socrates Brito hit an RBI triple and then scored on a two-run home run by Teoscar Hernandez to secure the victory.

Brito tripled and doubled, driving in two runs for Buffalo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Buffalo southpaw Shawn Morimando (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Drew Anderson (0-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings.