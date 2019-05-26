Seattle takes 5-game slide into matchup with Oakland

Seattle Mariners (23-31, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-25, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (3-5, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Athletics are 10-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland is slugging .425 as a unit. Brett Anderson leads the team with a .667 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 13-17 in road games. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .318, good for first in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a mark of .390. The Athletics won the last meeting 6-5. Mike Fiers notched his fourth victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Yusei Kikuchi took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 55 hits and has 22 RBIs. Mark Canha is 9-for-33 with two doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 41 RBIs and is batting .278. Vogelbach is 8-for-30 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .251 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (illness), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (right wrist contusion).