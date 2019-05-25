Weber leads South Bend to 10-7 win over West Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Andy Weber hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the South Bend Cubs defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 10-7 on Saturday.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second, South Bend took the lead when it put up five runs, including a three-run home run by Weber.

Trailing 8-5, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Avery Tuck hit a two-run home run.

The Cubs later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Weber hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Tyler Durna to secure the victory.

South Bend starter Brailyn Marquez (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kacey Murphy (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Whitecaps, Tuck homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

With the win, South Bend improved to 4-2 against West Michigan this season.