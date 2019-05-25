Gittens’ sac fly leads Trenton to 5-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Chris Gittens drove in Brandon Wagner with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday.

Wagner scored on the play to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead after he reached base on an error and advanced to third on an error.

The Thunder added to their lead in the ninth when Wendell Rijo hit a two-run home run.

Matt Wivinis (1-1) got the win in relief while Austin McGeorge (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Rumble Ponies, Will Toffey doubled and singled, also stealing a base.