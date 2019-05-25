Fuenmayor leads Dos Laredos to 10-7 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Balbino Fuenmayor hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 10-7 on Friday.

Fuenmayor hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Adrian Garza and then hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Jose Manuel Lopez. Johnny Davis singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

Ivan Zavala (2-0) got the win in relief while Lopez (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Dos Laredos remains undefeated (4-0) against Tabasco this season.