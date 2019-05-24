Jackson hits two homers as Gwinnett defeats Norfolk 13-7

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Alex Jackson hit a pair of the Gwinnett Stripers' season-high six home runs in a 13-7 win over the Norfolk Tides on Friday.

The home runs by Jackson, both solo shots, came in the second off Josh Rogers and in the sixth off Francisco Jimenez.

Shane Carle (2-0) got the win in relief while Norfolk starter Rogers (2-4) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Norfolk got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Zach Vincej homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Gwinnett improved to 4-1 against Norfolk this season.