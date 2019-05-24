Sagdal’s single leads Harrisburg to 11-2 win over Reading

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Ian Sagdal hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to an 11-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday. With the victory, the Senators snapped a five-game losing streak.

The single by Sagdal scored Austin Davidson to tie the game 2-2.

The Senators later scored nine runs in the fifth to put the game away.

Harrisburg right-hander Sterling Sharp (5-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mauricio Llovera (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 5-1 against Reading this season.