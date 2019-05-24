Pineda’s double leads Inland Empire to 1-0 win over Lancaster

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Gleyvin Pineda hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning to give the Inland Empire 66ers a 1-0 win over the Lancaster JetHawks in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Devin Davis scored on the play after he reached base with a triple.

Inland Empire starter Oliver Ortega (2-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Dennis (2-3) took the loss in the California League game after giving up one run and four hits over four innings.

The JetHawks were blanked for the third time this season, while the 66ers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Lancaster won the first game 14-4.