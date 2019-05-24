Clark leads Leon to 14-8 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Matt Clark hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Bravos de Leon defeated the Generales de Durango 14-8 on Thursday.

The home runs by Clark, both two-run shots, came in the fifth off Oswaldo Martinez and in the eighth off Esteban Haro. Felix Pie doubled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs in the win.

Leon starter Jonathan Vargas (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jorge Martinez (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing six runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Generales, Jesus Loya was a double short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

With the win, Leon improved to 4-2 against Durango this season.