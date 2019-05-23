Lux, Mora lift Tulsa over NW Arkansas 8-3

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Gavin Lux homered and singled three times, scoring three runs as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-3 on Thursday.

Angelo Mora tripled and singled twice with three RBIs for Tulsa.

Up 3-1, the Drillers added to their lead in the fourth inning when Zach McKinstry hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Mora.

Tulsa right-hander J.D. Martin (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Conner Greene (3-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, NW Arkansas is 3-1 against Tulsa this season.