Taylor’s single leads Arkansas to 4-1 win over Springfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Logan Taylor hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday.

The single by Taylor started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Travelers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Mike Ahmed hit an RBI single and Taylor scored when a runner was thrown out.

In the bottom of the first, Arkansas took the lead on a solo home run by Donnie Walton. Springfield answered in the eighth inning when Conner Capel hit an RBI single, bringing home Evan Mendoza.

Darin Gillies (2-1) got the win in relief while Seth Elledge (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.