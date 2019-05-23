McCormick hits walk-off homer in 11th, Corpus Christi beats Frisco 5-4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Chas McCormick hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Frisco RoughRiders 5-4 on Thursday.

The RoughRiders took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 11th when Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single, driving in Michael De Leon.

Starters Brandon Bailey and Pedro Payano both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Bailey went six innings, allowing one run and three hits. He also struck out four and walked two. Payano struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits over six scoreless innings.

Carlos Sanabria (2-0) got the win in relief while Locke St. John (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

McCormick homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

Juremi Profar homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the RoughRiders.