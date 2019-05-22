Bell’s splash HR not enough; Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Pittsburgh Pirates' Elias Diaz (32) scores ahead of the tag attempted by Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. AP Photo

Josh Bell reached the Allegheny River on the fly for the second time in two weeks, the only notable blemish for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

After Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer to put Colorado ahead 3-0 in the first inning, Bell sent a changeup from Jon Gray 454 feet over the Clemente Wall in right field with an exit velocity of 116 mph, making it 3-1 in the second. The home run, his 15th in 46 games after hitting 12 last season, was the fifth to splash into the river on the fly since PNC Park opened in 2001.

Bell sent a ball 472 feet into the water during a 9-6 loss to Texas on May 8.

The only sustained pressure against Gray (4-4) ended after Kevin Newman cut it to 3-2 with a double later in the second. The Rockies right-hander went seven innings for the second time in 10 starts this year, giving up three runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Montana DuRapau (0-1), serving as the Pirates' opener for the second time in five days, allowed Murphy's homer and lasted two outs. Nick Kingham entered and gave up six runs on nine hits in four innings.

Tony Wolters broke the game open with Colorado's second three-run homer with two outs in the third, extending the lead to 6-2. It was his first long ball since Aug. 27 last year.

Brendan Rodgers doubled, and Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia each singled to help tack on another three runs in the fifth.

Pittsburgh got a third run when Bryan Reynolds grounded into a fielder's choice to score Gregory Polanco in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jairo Diaz was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... RHP Wade Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. ... LHP Tyler Anderson was recalled from Triple-A and placed on the 60-day IL with a left knee chondral defect.

Pirates: RHP Keone Kela threw 21 pitches, mixing his fastball and curve, during a simulated game, manager Clint Hurdle said. Kela hasn't pitched since May 4 because of shoulder inflammation. ... Polanco returned to the lineup after missing Pittsburgh's 5-0 loss Tuesday with finger discomfort in his left hand sustained against San Diego on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.89 ERA) will try to pitch Colorado to a series sweep Thursday. He's lasted more than five innings once in his past four starts, but allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia last time out.

Pirates: RHP Jordan Lyles (4-1, 1.97) has permitted one run or fewer in six of his first eight starts this season, including each of his past three.