Duke wins a thriller for 7th NCAA women’s golf title

Miranda Wang won the 20th hole of the final match on the course Wednesday, giving Duke a 3-2 victory over Wake Forest for its seventh NCAA title in women's golf.

The longest day at rain-soaked Blessings Golf Club concluded with three of the five matches going extra holes.

Duke sophomore Jaravee Boonchant went 19 holes to beat Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho. Siyun Liu of Wake Forest kept alive her team's hopes by winning in 20 holes.

Wang was 2 down with six holes to go against Letizia Bagnoli, tied the match with a birdie on the 15th and won on the second extra hole when Bagnoli pulled her second shot into the water.

Duke won its first national title since 2014 and now trails Arizona State, which has eight NCAA titles.