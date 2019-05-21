Hernandez-Urquidy, Ferguson fuel 11-4 Round Rock win over San Antonio

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Drew Ferguson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Jose Hernandez-Urquidy struck out 12 hitters over six innings as the Round Rock Express defeated the San Antonio Missions 11-4 on Tuesday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Missions.

The home run by Ferguson scored Kyle Tucker to give the Express a 3-1 lead.

The Express punctuated the blowout with three runs in the fifth and five in the seventh. In the fifth, Ferguson hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by AJ Reed, while Derek Fisher hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Hernandez-Urquidy (2-0) allowed one run and three hits while walking one to get the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thomas Jankins (2-2) went six innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

For the Missions, David Freitas was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs.