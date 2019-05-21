Arroyo, Lowe lift Durham over Norfolk 4-3

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Christian Arroyo tripled and doubled twice, driving home two runs as the Durham Bulls defeated the Norfolk Tides 4-3 on Tuesday.

Nate Lowe doubled twice and singled for Durham.

Durham went up 3-0 in the fifth after Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run and Arroyo hit an RBI triple.

After the teams traded runs, the Tides cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run.

Jake Faria (4-1) got the win in relief while Norfolk starter Tyler Herb (3-1) took the loss in the International League game.