Ward helps Auburn outlast Tennessee 5-3 in SEC Tournament

Auburn's Judd Ward (1) celebrates with teammates Ryan Bliss (9) and Kason Howell (16) after hitting a two run homer during the seventh inning of the Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. AP Photo

Judd Ward bunted home the go-ahead run and hit a two-run homer Tuesday as No. 8 seed Auburn defeated No. 9 seed Tennessee 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Auburn (33-23) faces No. 1 seed Vanderbilt (45-10) on Wednesday in the first day of double-elimination competition.

Tennessee (38-19) was eliminated. The Volunteers haven't won an SEC Tournament game since 2007.

Ward's bunt hit in the fifth inning scored Edouard Julien. Ward's two-run blast in the seventh extended Auburn's lead to 5-2.

Tennessee cut the margin to 5-3 on Zach Daniels' ninth-inning homer and had the tying run at the plate with one out when Christian Scott belted a shot that was caught at the right-field warning track. Cody Greenhill then struck out Jay Charleston to earn his 10th save.

Auburn's Bailey Horn (3-0) allowed one hit and one run in four innings of relief. Tennessee's Garrett Stallings (8-4) yielded three runs in five innings.