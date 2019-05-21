McClanahan’s double leads Wisconsin to 12-8 win over Peoria

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Chad McClanahan hit a three-run double in the first inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 12-8 win over the Peoria Chiefs in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The double by McClanahan scored Leugim Castillo, David Fry, and Jesus Lujano to give the Timber Rattlers a 3-0 lead.

The Timber Rattlers later added three runs in the second and six in the sixth. In the second, Fry hit a two-run home run, while Lujano and Brent Diaz hit two-run singles in the sixth.

Wisconsin right-hander Logan Gillaspie (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Diego Cordero (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

For the Chiefs, Alexis Wilson singled four times.