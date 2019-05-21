Lieutenant governor serving as honorary race director

Arkansas' lieutenant governor is serving as the honorary race director at NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 this weekend.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin's office on Tuesday said he'll represent Arkansas at Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Griffin's duties at the race will include greeting service members during the military appreciation ceremony before the race, meeting drivers and crew chiefs, and starting the race in the pace car.

Griffin, a Republican, is a former congressman who was first elected lieutenant governor in 2014 and won re-election last year.