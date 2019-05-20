Bielak, Beer lead Corpus Christi to 5-1 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Seth Beer had three hits and two RBI, and Brandon Bielak struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-1 on Monday.

Bielak (3-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one run and two hits.

Corpus Christi started the scoring in the first inning when Beer and Ronnie Dawson hit RBI singles.

After Corpus Christi added two runs in the second, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ivan Castillo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brad Zunica.

The Hooks tacked on another run in the seventh when Granden Goetzman hit an RBI single, driving in Beer.

T.J. Weir (2-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked six.