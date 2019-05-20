Scott’s run leads Clinton to 2-1 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Connor Scott scored on a forceout in the first inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 2-1 win over the Beloit Snappers in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Scott scored on the play to give the LumberKings a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Demetrius Sims.

After Clinton added a run in the sixth when Ricardo Cespedes scored when a runner was thrown out, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Max Schuemann scored on a wild pitch.

Sean Guenther (2-2) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Beloit starter Michael Murray (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Snappers, Brallan Perez singled twice, also stealing a base.

The LumberKings swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-1 in eight innings. With the win, Clinton improved to 5-2 against Beloit this season.