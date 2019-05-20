Myers, Clemens lift Lakeland over Palm Beach 2-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kody Clemens tripled and singled twice, and Dane Myers allowed just four hits over six innings as the Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 2-1 on Monday.

Myers (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Palm Beach tied the game when Scott Hurst scored on a forceout.

The Flying Tigers grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when Brock Deatherage hit an RBI single, driving in Clemens.

Edgar Gonzalez (3-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and nine hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 3-1 against Palm Beach this season.