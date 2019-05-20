Rivera’s single leads Clinton over Beloit in 8 innings

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Marcos Rivera hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Clinton LumberKings to a 6-1 win over the Beloit Snappers in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Ricardo Cespedes scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. The LumberKings later scored five more runs in the inning, including two-run singles by Will Banfield and Demetrius Sims.

In the bottom of the inning, Beloit scored on a single by Skyler Weber that brought home John Jones. However, the rally ended when Humberto Mejia got Max Schuemann to fly out to end the game.

Both Clinton starter Mejia and Beloit starter Reid Birlingmair delivered strong pitching performances. Mejia (4-0) went eight innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out eight to get the win. Birlingmair went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six and walking one in the Midwest League game.

Eric Marinez (2-2) went one inning, allowing six runs and three hits to take the loss. He also struck out three and walked three.

With the win, Clinton improved to 4-2 against Beloit this season.