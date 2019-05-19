Barlow helps Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0

Tom Barlow scored his first MLS goal to help the short-handed New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Sunday night and snap Atlanta's MLS-record streak of five consecutive shutouts.

Atlanta United (6-4-2), which had 66.9% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 12-6, conceded its first goal since a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas on April 20.

New York (5-5-2) played a man down after Tim Parker was shown a red card for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity by Josef Martinez in the 35th minute and was without Bradley-Wright Phillips and Aaron Long.

Wright-Phillips, the Red Bulls' goals leader in each of the last five seasons, missed his fifth consecutive game with groin injury. Long, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, missed his second straight with a hamstring injury.

Luis Robles had two saves in his second clean sheet of the season for the Red Bulls. His 65 career shutouts are eighth most in MLS history.

New York has won four of its last five games.

LOS ANGELES FC 1, FC DALLAS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Carlos Vela scored a late goal and Los Angeles FC rallied for a tie with FC Dallas.

FC Dallas (5-5-3), which is winless in its last five games, played a man down after Matt Hedges was shown a red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by Vela in the 49th minute.

Vela converted from the spot in the 80th, after having a penalty kick stopped by José Luis González in the 45th minute. Vela leads MLS with 14 goals this season.

Dominique Badji bent a low cross around defender Eddie Segura to a charging Ryan Hollingshead, who first-timed the finish from near the spot to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.

LAFC (9-1-4), which beat FC Dallas 2-0 at home on Thursday, is unbeaten in its last six games.

RAPIDS 1, GALAXY 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored late, Tim Howard posted his first shutout of the season and the Rapids earned their first win of the season.

Howard finished with a season-high six saves for Colorado (1-9-2), which snapped an 11-game winless streak, including eight consecutive losses.

Shinyashiki, on the counter-attack, brought it down the middle and tapped it to Kei Kamara, whose shot from the center of the box was stopped by sliding goalkeeper David Bingham. The rebound bounced to Shinyashiki, who first-timed a left-footer into an empty net in the 82nd minute.

Los Angeles was without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who served the first of a two-game suspension for violent conduct. The Galaxy (7-5-1) have lost four in a row.

ORLANDO CITY 5, FC CINCINNATI 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luís Carlos "Nani" Almeida da Cunha and Tesho Akindele each scored twice, and Orlando City stopped a four-game winless streak, including three consecutive losses.

It was the most goals scored by Orlando City (4-6-3) since a 6-1 win over New England on Sept. 27, 2017.

Nani put away the rebound of a penalty kick that was stopped by Spencer Richey to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.

FC Cincinnati (3-8-2), in its first MLS season, conceded the most goals in franchise history. It has seven losses and one win in its last nine games.