Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid

Andre Shinyashiki scored late, Tim Howard had his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday night for their first win of the season.

Howard finished with a season-high six saves for Colorado (1-9-2), which snapped an 11-game winless streak, including eight consecutive losses.

Shinyashiki, on the counter-attack, brought it down the middle and tapped it to Kei Kamara, whose shot from the center of the box was stopped by sliding goalkeeper David Bingham. The rebound bounced to Shinyashiki, who first-timed a left-footer into an empty net from near the spot in the 82nd minute.

Los Angeles was without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who leads the team with nine goals this season, who served the first of a two-game suspension for violent conduct. The Galaxy (7-5-1) have lost four in a row.