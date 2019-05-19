Munguia’s triple leads Augusta over Charleston in 12 innings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Ismael Munguia hit a two-run triple in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Augusta GreenJackets to an 8-5 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday.

The triple by Munguia scored Jeffry Parra and Orlando Garcia. Later in the inning, Augusta added an insurance run when Munguia scored on a sacrifice fly by Shane Matheny.

The GreenJackets scored one run in the 10th before Charleston answered in the bottom of the inning when Mickey Gasper hit an RBI double, bringing home Canaan Smith to tie the game 5-5.

Munguia tripled twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Diego Rincones doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Franklin Van Gurp (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Aaron McGarity (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Brandon Lockridge doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the RiverDogs.

With the win, Augusta improved to 5-1 against Charleston this season.