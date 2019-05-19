Orozco, Olivares lift Amarillo over Frisco 10-5

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Rodrigo Orozco singled four times, scoring three runs as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Frisco RoughRiders 10-5 on Sunday.

Edward Olivares doubled and singled with three runs for Amarillo.

Amarillo took the lead in the first when Orozco scored on a forceout and Webster Rivas hit a two-run single.

Trailing 6-2, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Josh Altmann hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Michael De Leon.

Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over six innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Hernandez (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings.