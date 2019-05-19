Wiel, Cave lead Rochester to 6-4 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Zander Wiel hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Jake Cave homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Durham Bulls 6-4 on Sunday. The Red Wings snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The home run by Wiel gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead.

The Red Wings tacked on another run in the ninth when Cave hit an RBI single, driving in LaMonte Wade.

Jake Reed (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hoby Milner (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bulls, Christian Arroyo singled three times.

Despite the loss, Durham is 4-2 against Rochester this season.