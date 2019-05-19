Rutherford scores winning run, Birmingham beats Mississippi 2-1 in walk-off finish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Mitch Roman hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Blake Rutherford with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Mississippi Braves 2-1 on Sunday.

Rutherford scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Ti'Quan Forbes and then went to third on a wild pitch.

In the top of the first, Mississippi took the lead on a forceout that scored Drew Waters. Birmingham answered in the sixth inning when Rutherford hit an RBI single, bringing home Yermin Mercedes.

Reliever Luis Martinez (2-1) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking two to get the win. Claudio Custodio (1-1) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out four in the Southern League game.