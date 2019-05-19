Peterson leads Rancho Cuca. to 9-4 win over Modesto

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Eric Peterson had three hits and two RBI as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Modesto Nuts 9-4 on Saturday.

Down 4-3, the Quakes took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Connor Wong hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Peterson en route to the two-run lead.

Sven Schueller (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sam Delaplane (3-1) took the loss in the California League game.

The seven extra-base hits for Rancho Cuca. included a season-high five doubles.