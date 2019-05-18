Sports
Cruz, Dawkins lead the way for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Johan Cruz homered and singled, driving in two runs as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Ian Dawkins doubled and singled twice with two runs for Kannapolis.
Kannapolis started the scoring in the first inning when Lenyn Sosa scored on a double and Dawkins scored on an error.
After Kannapolis added a run in the second on a home run by Cruz, the Shorebirds went up with four runs in the third inning, including a single by Robbie Thorburn that scored Andrew Fregia.
Jason Bilous (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Delmarva starter Ryan Wilson (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
The teams split the doubleheader after Delmarva won the first game 3-1. Despite the loss, Delmarva is 7-1 against Kannapolis this season.
