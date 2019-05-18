Dawson, Beer lead Corpus Christi to 9-6 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Ronnie Dawson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, and Seth Beer hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Midland RockHounds 9-6 on Saturday.

The single by Dawson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hooks a 2-1 lead before Chuckie Robinson hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Hooks later added two runs in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth to secure the victory.

Corpus Christi right-hander Carson LaRue (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Milburn (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 12 hits over five innings.