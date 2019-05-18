Aguilar’s home run leads Yucatan over Puebla in 10 innings

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Aguilar hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Leones de Yucatan to a 16-13 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Saturday.

Later in the inning, Yucatan added insurance runs when Sebastian Valle and Jonathan Jones hit RBI singles.

The Leones scored three runs in the ninth before Puebla answered with six in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 13-13.

Alex Valdez homered and doubled, scoring three runs in the win. Yeison Asencio homered twice, driving home five runs and scoring a couple.

Chad Gaudin (1-0) got the win in relief while Zack Segovia (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Several Pericos chipped in at the plate, as seven players picked up at least a pair of hits. Alan Garcia homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Pericos also hit a season-high four home runs.