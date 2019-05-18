Gonzalez’s single leads Augusta over Charleston in 11 innings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Jacob Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Augusta GreenJackets to a 6-4 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday.

Shane Matheny scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Frankie Tostado. Later in the inning, Augusta added an insurance run when Tostado scored on a wild pitch.

JJ Santa Cruz (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jefry Valdez (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The RiverDogs failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. For the RiverDogs, Kyle Gray singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Augusta improved to 4-1 against Charleston this season.